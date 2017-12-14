Brusly wrestling team coach sees bright future

Staff Report

Even if the challenges of inexperience figure into the mix, Jimmy Bible likes the direction his Brusly wrestling team is headed.

“Things are going really good, even though we’re really young,” he said. “We’re really young, but I’m excited about the work ethic and attitude of our guys.”

The Panthers finished 2-3 at the Catholic High Invitational last weekend. Standouts included seniors Brandon Young, Calep Balkin, Hunter Richey and David Kent, as well as sophomore Hayden Gilligan and Andrew Trahan.

“We’re seeing a lot of good things out of these guys,” Bible said.

Bible expects the program to continue its upward mobility when the Panthers head to Zachary

for the Big Horse Invitational, which begins at 9 a.m.

BHS will follow with the traditional Christmas week trip to the Sunshine State for action in the Beast on the Beach Duals in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., which often marks the turning point in the season toward meets leading to the state tournament.

“We’re young and we’re learning, so it will be interesting to see how we fare against these more experienced teams from Alabama, Florida and Georgia,” Bible said. “I’m excited about the direction we’re going, and it’s going to be interesting to see where we end up this season.”