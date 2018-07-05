Brusly’s Devillier and Dupont represent La.

Panther pride traveled to Alabama last week as Brusly High upcoming senior Luke Devillier and his head coach Tait Dupont participated in the Southeastern Underclassmen Shootout at Troy University in Troy, Alabama on June 25-28.

Devillier, the Panthers’ second baseman was chosen to compete in the SES tournament, along with other top underclassmen around the state who competed as Team Louisiana at Troy’s Riddle-Pace Field. Dupont was asked to serve as head coach.

“It really was an awesome experience for both of us,” Dupont said. “Luke is one of the top players on our team this upcoming season,it was a well-deserved honor for him.”

A Team Gold Cup, Pitcher and Player MVP Awards, a Home Run Derby Champion Award, as well as individual medals that go out to the Gold, SIlver, and Bronze medal team participants were awarded.

Team Louisiana competed against teams from Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Tennessee and ended up capturing the silver medal in the tournament.

The SUS goal is, as their motto says, “To educate and showcase tomorrow’s stars today,” which was evidence by the over thirty college and professional scouts who attended the four-day event.

Besides showcasing players’ physical talents, a scholarship is also available to seniors who have participated in the event.