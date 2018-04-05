Brusly’s high-scoring players named to First Team All-District

Joelle Wright

Two leaders of the 2018 Brusly High basketball team were named to the District 6-3A First Team All-District basketball team.

Sophomore shooting guard Nick Penell and senior center Darryl Jones both received First Team honors.

Penell and Jones led the Panthers in scoring this season.

Jones feels as if the honor is nothing short of a miracle, he said.

“It feels great to be named to First Team All-District because I went from not even making the team in middle school to becoming a great player in high school,” Jones said.

Although Jones has not yet committed to a college, he wants to play at the collegiate level next year and follow in his two older brothers’ footsteps. Jones’ brother Darian, a 2016 BHS graduate, now plays for Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University. Their older brother, Damian, a Scotlandville Magnet School graduate, now plays for the World Champion Golden State Warriors.

Penell said he is honored to be named First Team All-District as a sophomore.

“I was excited to be named First Team in my sophomore year,” Penell said. “I look forward to doing even more for my team over the next two seasons.”

Sophomore Lady Panther Angel Bradford also received 2nd team honors. As a freshman, Bradford was given honorable mention honors.