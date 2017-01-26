Brusly’s Morgan Spriggs shines as girls split games

Joelle Wright

Brusly High junior Morgan Spriggs had her own time to shine last week as she led the Lady Panthers basketball team (18-8, 5-3) with 18 points and six rebounds in their 34-23 win over Glen Oaks High School on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Spriggs roared onto the court, scoring eight points in the first quarter, one more point than the entire Glen Oaks team in the first. The rest of the opening half was close with Brusly leading by just three at halftime.

Just as she had done in the opening quarter, Spriggs put up eight more points that would spell the end for the Glen Oaks girls, who were only able to drum up a total of 10 points in the second half.

In addition to Spriggs’ 18 points, Angel Bradford had five points, Caitlyn Williams and Dinah Cador had four, and Alarice Stevens had three.

The middle of the game became the problem for the Brusly girls on Friday, Jan. 20, against Donaldsonville.

Despite 14 points from Williams and another 12 from Spriggs, the Lady Panthers were only able to score 17 points in the second and third quarters, but allowed 33 opposing points in the 59-44 loss.

The Lady Panthers begin their second round of District 6-3A action this week when they play Baker High Tuesday, Jan. 24, (after press time) and and University Lab, Friday, Jan. 27.