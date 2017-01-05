Brusly’s New Boss: Scot Rhodes takes the reins

Quinn Welsch

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Photos by Quinn Welsch

Scot Rhodes will serve his second consecutive term in the town of Brusly, only this time as mayor.

Rhodes was sworn in as the town’s newest mayor just before the first committee meeting of 2017 on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in Town Hall.

Rhodes grew up on Lee Drive in Brusly, graduated Brusly High in 1983 and from LSU in 1987. He and his wife Pamela (daughter of former Addis Mayor Carroll Bourgeois) married in 1989 and have two daughters. Except for a brief stint in Baton Rouge, Rhodes has lived in Brusly his whole life.

He has worked for 30 years as a financial account manager at Capital One Bank and Reynolds and Reynolds.

He served on the Town Council 20 years ago for a single term, but lost a bid for mayor in 2000 against Joey Normand, the town’s outgoing mayor.

“I lost pretty handily,” he said.

Rhodes said he remained active in the community but didn’t jump back into town politics until 2012. With his two daughters off to college, he ran successfully for Town Council. Rhodes was elected mayor without opposition in October, 2016.

“I’ve always wanted to be the mayor. I’ve always had that idea, but when Joey decided not to run again, I decided it was time,” he said.

The support he received from Normand and the community was crucial to his decision, he said. “When you get that from an incumbent, that makes you feel good,” he said.

“Joey has the town in really good shape,” Rhodes said. “We don’t have any major capital improvements we have to dive into.”

Though, Rhodes does have a few areas of interest.

Recreation

Rhodes said he wants to connect the town’s newly paved levee top with Alexander Park with some improved sidewalks along St. Francis Street to get more people outdoors.

The idea struck him while visiting family in Southern California where he witnessed runners, walkers and bicyclists around the beaches and cities.

“It’s just amazing how they get outside. I know it’s hot and miserable [here], but I want to get people outside,” he said. “It’s good for the mind, the body and it’s just good for the community.”

Rhodes said he would also like to work on recreation grants for the town to get a similar look to Port Allen’s ferry landing, such as additional lighting, maybe even a stage, he said.

“When you’re out at night it can be a little spooky,” he said.

Rhodes also runs a 5K three days a week and is approaching his 1,000-mile mark since he first began regularly exercising.

“I’m 51, so for me that’s an accomplishment,” he said.

Getting bigger

Rhodes said he may consider annexing nearby areas into the town during his term if the opportunity presents itself. Though, he isn’t set on anything yet.

“I like the small town of Brusly. I don’t want to see it grow too big, but if it happens and it benefits the citizens then I’m open to it,” he said.

Traffic

Rhodes said he is also going to look into finding a more efficient solution to the traffic tangle after school lets out in Back Brusly during the week. It’s not chaotic, but it’s something he would like to see improved, he said.

He said he is also interested in finding ways to get the regional traffic situation to benefit the town of Brusly.

When he’s not jogging around town, Mayor Rhodes can be found working out at Coach Shaeeta-Williams’ bootcamp or working in his vegetable garden (though squirrels recently ate up all of his broccoli).