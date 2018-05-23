Buckle up baby with Brusly PD

Staff Report

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Keep your kids safe with the help of Brusly Police Department. Danielle Mitchel with the Brusly Police Department has recently been certified as a Child Passenger Safety Technician (CPST) to help the community with car seat safety needs.

As a CPST, Mitchel is certified to hold community presentations and child safety seat checks to ensure parents and caregivers receive education and hands-on assistance with the proper use of child restraint systems and seat belt.

Road injuries are the leading cause of unintentional deaths to children in the United States, according to Safe Kids Worldwide, a nonprofit safety research organization. A 2014 study found 26 percent of children ages eight and under who died in vehicle crashes were not restrained by an age-appropriate device.

Certified, hands-on help by a technician helps the majority of parents who still misuse their child restraints and need help to get it right.

Anyone interested in one-on-one personalized instruction on properly installing and using their child’s car seat should stop by the Brusly Police Department or call 225-749-2980 for more information.