Bull riding best friends head to Nationals

Two best friends who battled the bulls and competed against each other for the 2017-2018 Jr High School Rodeo Association are headed to the national competition this weekend.

Bull riders Taylor Allen of Glynn, Louisiana and Trevor Hebert of Prairieville will head to Huron, South Dakota to compete in the Junior High School Rodeo National Finals June 24th through the 30th. Allen and Hebert will compete with over 2,500 members in the Junior High Division.

Students compete in a variety of events, including Barrel Racing, Pole Bending, Goat Tying, Breakaway Roping, Tie-Down Roping, Chute Dogging, Team Roping, Ribbon Roping, and Junior Bull Riding, Bareback Steer Riding and Saddle Bronc Steer Riding. Each summer, the “best of the best” from each state and province qualify for the National Junior High Finals Rodeo. Approximately 1,000 competitors show off their talents in the event and compete for thousands of dollars in scholarships and prizes.