Bunny business: a tale of the South’s softest rabbits

Bonnie Suggs

Bsuggs123@yahoo.com

Once upon a time in Erwinville, there was a middle school student and approximately 100 Mini-Rex rabbits…Their names were, Journey, Fuego, Hitched, Blue Moon…

Jordyn Gallant, a sixth grader at Devall Middle School, is the best Mini-Rex rabbit raiser in the South. Gallant is ranked first in the sixth district, comprised of Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, and Puerto Rico, and 13th in the nation. Gallant is also the only breeder in the state of Louisiana presently breeding the blue-eyed white mini-rex.

On top of homework and a busy middle-school schedule, Gallant handles and cares for approximately 100 Mini-Rex rabbits. It is a hobby and small business she loves, Gallant said.

Rex rabbits and Mini-Rex rabbits are a result of a mutation derived in France in the late 19th century. A recessive gene causes hair to grow outwards instead of lying flat and the guard hairs are shortened to the length of the undercoat.

The best feature of the popular mini-rex is their super-soft, luxe fur which feels like thick velvet. It is dense and composed of an almost entirely plushy undercoat.

Their compactness makes them cute, a full-grown Mini-Rex rabbit weighs approximately three pounds.

Countless ribbons hang and trophies sit on every wall of the Live Oak Rabbits building in Erwinville.

Nicole Day, Jordyn’s Mom, is the President of the Mini-Rex Club in Louisiana. Lee Day and Nicole Day transport Jordyn and her precious cargo to all of their show venues.

About two years ago, Jordyn started with five bunnies and decided to go to her first show and fell in love with raising and showing this breed. After winning Best of Show at the state 4-H show last year, Jordyn returned and won Best of Breed this year.

In 2017, Jordyn attended 15 shows all over the country. She has traveled to shows in Indiana, Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana and Florida and heads to Michigan in April.

“We just had eight shows in nine weekends. I only breed grand champion rabbits. These are rabbits that have won at least three different competitions,” Gallant said.

The more shows Jordyn places in, the more points she receives in placement as a breeder which gives her a higher standing. A higher standing usually increases the value of the rabbits Jordyn sells.

Judges look at the density and color of the fur on the ears, the head, and body. The rabbit learns to pose in a half-moon position to showcase the density of its fur for the judges.

Gallant gives each rabbit a name at birth and performs care checks for each one daily.

“I start coming up with names and listing them on the board when they are born so I can keep up with all of them,” she said. “I start handling and spending time with each a few days after birth and at times there is more than one litter born within a short period of time.”

Gallant comes up with each name on her own, each one more creative than the last. She loves each of them the same and every day she plays with Tiana, Arial, Topaz…

For more photos of the South’s softest bunnies, visit www.thewestsidejournal.com and search “bunny busines.”