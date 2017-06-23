The Cage’s 9U team dominates the diamond

Joelle Wright

The Cage’s 9U team dominated the diamond in the NOLA Turf Battles II tournament on Saturday, June 17, and Sunday, June 18.

The boys, all under 9 years old, played in a 10-year-old bracket, going 1-and-1 in pool play on Saturday and sweeping the single elimination bracket on Sunday, 3-0.

The team is a part of The Cage athletic training facility in Port Allen and coached by Anatole Vincent, Aubry St. Angelo, and Brian Higginbotham.

In their first-round game on Sunday, the boys took the win in their highest scoring game of the weekend, a 17-7 win over the St. Bernard Spiders.

The Cage boys took a 10-4 victory over the Covington Padres in their semi-final round game later in the day.

A 16-2 win over the Redbirds Baseball Club earned them the NOLA Turf Battles Championship.

“We have a great group of young men. Their growth in the game of baseball has really been fun to watch and to be a part of,” Vincent said. “But most of all, I am proud of how they have come together as a band of brothers. I love these guys.”

The team finished their season as a Nine Major (the highest level for travel baseball) with an overall record for the season of 29-11-2.

The end of the season World Series is the next step for the boys when they head to Orange Beach, Alabama, from Wednesday, June 28 through Sunday, July 2.

Photo courtesy of The Cage baseball team