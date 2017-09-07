Cajun Navy and locals set sail to aid Hurricane Harvey victims

Quinn Welsch

Roxanne Jenkins left for flood-stricken Houston on Friday, Sept. 1.

Her husband, Dennis Jenkins, a soon-to-be retired firefighter with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, had already been in Port Arthur, Texas, for a few days to assist victims of Hurricane Harvey.

“As soon as he saw what happened he said he wanted to go with his boat,” said Roxanne, a Brusly resident and hair dresser.

While Dennis put his skills as a first responder to task with the Cajun Navy and other first responders, Roxanne came together with friends, family and local volunteers to cook two 30-gallon pots of jambalaya to feed those in need. Everyone brings something unique to the table in terms of what they can offer and donate, she said.

The four-hour journey under the shadow of Harvey between West Baton Rouge and Houston did not stop many other West Side residents from attaching their boats – normally reserved for fishing and recreation – to the backs of their trucks and heading west on Interstate 10 into the storm.

As of now, Hurricane Harvey has left 60 dead (and counting) with billions of dollars left in damage.

The storm dumped as much as 51.9 inches of rain on parts of east Texas, making it the biggest rain event in U.S. history.

Dwayne Hebert, also a Brusly resident, described the destruction as “unreal.” Hebert and his friend and coworker Darren Beard left Brusly for Houston on Aug. 28, not long after they finished the night shift at ExxonMobil.

“I thought I was ready and mentally prepared,” Hebert said, admitting he was anxious about what they might find as they neared the Texas-Louisiana border.

“I guess the drive to help people out overcame the emotions we had,” Hebert said. “After the first few rescues, you realize these people want you here and they need you.”

After joining with local first responders, Hebert and Beard offloaded the supplies they gathered before launching their boat from shopping mall parking lots and freeway ramps.

Hebert was dispatched by the Cajun Navy to Humble, Texas, a city of about 15,000, just north of Houston.

“The Cajun Navy would give us certain addresses and places where people were needed and we’d wing it from there,” said Hebert, who spent his 36th birthday in flood water. “You go wherever you’re needed and you find your groove from there.”

The lessons learned in the Baton Rouge flood last year and the recent advancements in communication technology greatly improved rescue operations, said Michael Roubique, another Brusly resident who left for Texas on Aug. 28.

“Last year it was amazing how fast things were organized. This year it was 10 times better because of the lessons learned,” said Roubique, who also assisted in rescue operations during Hurricanes Katrina and Rita. “The level of organization from the local response… I was just speechless. I never seen anything like that in my life.”

Roubique, who traveled in between Houston, Port Arthur and Beaumont, Texas, said the civilian response was highly effective and in some cases more efficient than the government response.

Flood victims coordinated via social media with civilian rescue crews who routed specific online channels of communication based on their geographic location, Roubique said. When cell phone service was spotty, responders turned to Zello, a smartphone app that converts cell phones into two-way radios using satellite feeds, he said.

“I think the use of social media and the technology we have now, that’s what saved these people,” Hebert said. “Law enforcement [were] doing everything they could, but they’re just outnumbered in this.”

Roubique and his friend and coworker, Caleb Kleinpeter, spent their nights in their car, sustained on Pop Tarts and canned ravioli. They took showers with the rainwater runoff at a gas station and rested mostly during naps in their truck.

Living conditions were similar in Humble, Hebert said.

Despite what is often portrayed on the national news media, the citizen response was an encouraging symbol of Americans helping each other out, Hebert said.

“What’s going on in Texas, that’s America,” he said.

People with the means to help their neighbors are obligated to do so, said Roxanne Jenkins.

The Jenkins’ returned home on Labor Day Monday, Sept. 4, after feeding several hundred plates of jambalaya to flood victims in the area.

“If we were in the same boat as them, they would do it for us,” she said. “That’s what people do here. We take care of each other.”

At Top: A resident of Humble, Texas, grabs a few last necessitites and his pet cat from a flooded trailer before being rescued.

Photo courtesy of Dwayne Hebert