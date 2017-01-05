Call for judges: National History Day competition at WBR Museum

Staff Report

West baton rouge museum

The West Baton Rouge Museum is gearing up for the sixth annual Greater Baton Rouge Regional National History Day Competition to be held Saturday, March 25.

At least 50 volunteers are needed to serve as judges. Judges interview middle and high school students who compete by entering a project that can be a research paper, a performance, a documentary, a website, or an exhibit.

These projects are based on conclusions drawn from research using primary sources related to the 2017 theme, “Taking a Stand in History.” Students placing at this level will go on to compete at the state competition held at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans and potentially on to Nationals held in Washington, D.C. in hopes of earning cash prizes and scholarships. Judges serve on teams of two. Judges may be college students, professionals, or retirees who are interested in history and education and are comfortable speaking with middle and high school age students. Lunch is provided for judges.

Anyone interested in volunteering to serve as a judge should contact Jeannie Luckett at the West Baton Rouge Museum at (225) 336-2422 Ext. 14 or at luckett@wbrmuseum.org or can contact Louisiana state coordinator, Collin Makamson at the National World War II Museum at (504) 528-1944 ext. 304, historyday@nationalww2museum.org.

To learn more about the National History Day Contest, visit www.nhd.org or www.louisianahistoryday.org. For more information about the West Baton Rouge Museum visit www.westbatonrougemuseum.com.