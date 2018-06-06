Campers coached by Lady Panthers at annual camp

Joelle Wright

The rain made for a wet week at Brusly High Softball Camp last summer. This year, the rain stayed away for the girls to enjoy a week of hard work followed by a welcomed bit of water.

“We had a great camp with 57 campers this year and the weather was great,” Brusly head softball coach Beau Bouvier said. “Our staff did a great job of coaching the campers.”

The week of work was rewarded with a slip and slide and water balloon fight on the last day of camp.

Camper Michelle Drago said that she saved her water balloon for a special person.

“I waited until the end so I could throw my water balloon at Akiya (Thymes),” Drago said, “but then they poured a whole bucket of water on me!”

Campers learned a variety of fundamental softball skills. They were divided into groups based on age and skill level to be coached by former Lady Panthers Thymes, Maddie Laprarie, Shelby Willis, along with current Brusly softball players.

Besides the water fun on Friday, the scrimmages are a favorite of the campers.

Many campers are currently playing summer All-Star and travel softball and were able to use what they learned from the Lady Panthers on their own fields.