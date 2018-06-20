Breanna Smith

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

The West Baton Rouge Parish School Board is ready to name the school on the North end of the parish, and let it stick.

The academic committee unanimously approved a recommendation to change the name from The Northside School to Caneview K-8 at the Tuesday, June 12 meeting. The recommendation will go before the board for approval at the regular meeting on Wednesday, June 20.

Bryan Doucet approached the committee as a proponent of the Caneview K-8 name on behalf of educators from Chamberlin Elementary and Devall Middle schools also present at the meeting.

“It’s just more appealing than Northside,” Doucet said. “I think when we get into calling Northside and Southside schools- we’ve been fighting for years to get the stigma out of south of the Intracoastal and north of the Intracoastal-it’s like it’s a divided parish.”

The school initially held the name Chamberlin Devall School, as the new campus will combine Chamberlin Elementary and Devall Middle into one campus.

In November, the Board voted to change the name again and asked community members to cast their votes. About 200 members of the community participated in the online survey, which declared the most popular option as The Northside School. Other options included Rosehill School, The Erwinville School, and Chamberlin Devall School.

In December, the Board unanimously approved “The Northside School” as the new name.

Educators approached the Board in May and said they were unaware of the process by which the name was selected and did not feel the survey was an adequate representation of the community the schools serve.

Amid the backlash, the board tabled the adoption of another new name.

School Board members expressed frustration about the name changes at the June 12 meeting, agreeing that name changes should be put to rest.

“I don’t have a problem with it, but we need to name the school something,” board member Rose Roche said.

The Caneview K-8 name has gotten the most support and agreement from the board of any of the other proposed names.

“This school is built on a 600-acre sugarcane field. It represents the area,” School Board Superintendent Wes Watts said.

Roche liked the idea of the name not being affiliated with the name of the region.

“It may be the beginning of something new because it’s not a locality school,” Roche said.

The board may have jumped the gun in naming the new campus out of excitement, but wants to get it right this time Watts said.

The board will vote on the Caneview K-8 name proposal at the regular meeting on Wednesday, June 20. The board will vote to approve or deny the name change after press time. Please check our website www.thewestsidejournal.com for updates.