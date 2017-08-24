Catching the eclipse on campus

Above left: Students at Brusly High enjoy some eclipse viewing. Above right: Students at Port Allen High School share their eclipse glasses. Below: Students and teachers at Holy Family School employ cereal boxes to improvise some eclipse viewers.

Above: Teachers and students employ cereal boxes to make improvised eclipse viewers. Below: crescent-shaped shadows on the ground on the Parade Grounds at LSU. Below right: a student engages in some astrophotography in front of Memorial Tower. At very bottom: students at Deval Middle School gaze at the eclipse through dark glasses.