Cazes joins best of the best in All Star game

The best middle school football players in the country gathered in Texas for the annual USA Football US National All Star Game last Sunday and Brusly Middle eighth grader Braden Cazes was there to play and show how much he deserved to be there.

After braving 100-plus-degree heat during four days of practice sessions at the University of Texas Arlington, which included scrimmages, position group meetings and traditional practices, the players moved indoors Sunday to play at the Dallas Cowboys’ headquarters and practice facility, the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.

“It was an honor to play with talented athletes from across the country,” Cazes said. “We all showed up at check in with the same goal — not only to win, but learn from each other and the coaching staff, build off each other’s strengths, and proudly represent the USA.”

Over the week of festivities, Cazes, who plays for the BMS football team as well as with the Brusly Youth Panthers, said he had the opportunity to learn from college coaches and was treated like a college athlete.

“Our days started with roll call at 9 a.m. and ended at 7 p.m.,” Cazes said. “We practiced each morning at the University of Arlington after we ate lunch in the university cafeteria, then went to position and team meetings on campus.”

During those meetings, Cazes said players and coaches discussed character, leadership, setting goals and what it takes to play at the next level. After the indoor meetings, they rode the bus back to field for afternoon practices.

“We learned what it takes to represent the USA by staying above the line — not only being skillful, but more importantly being intentional and purposeful with our actions,” Cazes said.

Cazes said his favorite experience was the game day when he got to play at The Star in Ford Field.

“I will never forget the feeling of running alongside my Star teammates, with stars on our chests, out of the tunnel and onto the field,” Cazes said. “In the end, we got the win 28-14 over the Stripes.”