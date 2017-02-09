CC’s opens shop on the West Side

Staff Report

The West Side can now enjoy a hot cup of coffee from Louisiana’s own Community Coffee. The grand opening of its West Side location at 3857 La. Hwy. 1 in Port Allen is on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

A “soft” opening will be held that morning from 8 – 10 a.m.

Guests can try the seasonal King Cake Latte or a traditional roast coffee and enter to win free prizes.

“The west bank of our capital city is one of the fastest growing areas in our state. It has great people, great food and now a great place to go enjoy a nice hot piping cup of Louisiana’s own CC’s Coffee,” owners and licensees Paula and Tony Clayton said in a release.

The new location will feature a drive thru, outside patio and contemporary interior design.

“In 2017, CC’s continues to see unprecedented growth and expansion led by sophisticated operators and passionate franchisees,” said Mark Verges, who leads Business Development and Licensed Operations for CC’s Coffee House’s corporate office.

“Bringing CC’s to Port Allen means mixing good coffee with good people in a wholesome environment,” Paula Clayton said.

Hours of operation will be Monday through Friday 5:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 7 a.m through 9 p.m.