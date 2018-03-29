Celebrate National Poetry Month with The WSJ

In honor of National Poetry Month, the West Side Journal presents “Publish-a-poem.” Writers and creative thinkers of all ages are invited to participate by submitting poems to be published in the Opinion section of the newspaper each week in April.

There is no length requirement, but please keep poems at or under 150 words to allow space for other submissions. Poems may be on any subject of your choosing, but we ask that all submissions refrain from name calling, insults and obscene language.

Submissions should be emailed to editor@thewestsidejournal.com, as a Microsoft Word document or PDF file or with the text in the body of the email. Submissions can be mailed to P.O. Box 260, Port Allen, 70767-0260 or dropped off at our office at 668 North Jefferson, Port Allen. Submissions must be typed, not handwritten. All submissions must include the name and telephone number of a contact person. Submissions will be accepted through Monday, April 23.

Contact Breanna Smith at 225-343-2540 or Editor@thewestsidejournal.com with any questions or concerns you may have.