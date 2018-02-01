Celebrating local history and heroes

Breanna Smith

Editor@thewestsidejournal.com

The West Side Journal will commemorate and celebrate Black History Month with a series of articles highlighting the achievements and advancement of local African-Americans. These articles will combine research with stories from locals to offer a unique perspective on local history and heroes.

This year, on what would have been Martin Luther King, Jr.’s 89th birthday, officials and locals dedicated Port Allen’s portion of La. Hwy 1 as Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Highway. The dedication marked an important milestone for many in the parish who remember a time when black members of the community were not hired by stores on the highway.

Valerie Dunn Franklin, a native of Port Allen and Port Allen High alumna, became the first African-American hired by the National Grocery Store in Port Allen in 1976. The store was located where there is now a Walgreens.

“It wasn’t like at Walmart,” she chuckled. “I had to smile at all of the guests and make them smile,” she said, offering a smile and brief wave as an example.

The National Grocery Store began accepting applications for cashiers and meat and produce workers after members of the community picketed the lack of diversity in its employees, Franklin said. Franklin, who described herself as a quiet girl who preferred to stay inside, said she heard about the picket from friends. Taking the advice of a friend, she applied for a job as a cashier.

“I was the last one to apply and the first one they hired,” she said.

During the time, the city was home to several successful black-owned businesses, such as Hall’s Mortuary, which was established by Hall Davis, III in 1954 and still operates today. Yet discrimination and a lack of diversity still existed in some businesses’ hiring processes.

Throughout the 1950s and 1960s, several efforts were led by community members to advance equal opportunity. Edward John Searcy, who was president of the Greater West Baton Rouge Parish Improvement Association, lead picket lines and staged sit-ins to encourage the employment of and equal access to services for black members of the community, according to documents published by the WBR Museum.

The National Grocery Store never addressed the allegations of discrimination and the picket, Franklin said, but immediately began accepting job applications. She never experienced any problems at work, Franklin said. She focused on smiling and giving a warm welcome to each guest that came through the door, she said.

Franklin worked for the National Grocery Store for 15 years, working her way up from cashier to head cashier manager. She has also worked as a part-time school bus driver and substitute teacher at various schools in the parish.

When the store closed, Franklin took her management skills and bright smile to another establishment as a cashier.

“It was good,” Franklin said with a wide smile of her time at the National Grocery Store.