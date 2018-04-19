Chance of playoffs for Pels baseball

Staff report

Editor@thewestsidejournal.com

The Port Allen Pelican baseball team is counting on a hope and a prayer, perhaps, to draw a berth into the Class 2A playoffs, even though the odds do not figure in their favor.

The Pels, 6-18, were set for action in a doubleheader Tuesday after press time against district foe Dunham, an opponent which headed into the game 20-6 and 8-0 in Class 7-2A.

“Currently, we’re on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoffs, but we have to wait until the end of the season to see what happens,” coach Leroy Thompson said.

The Pelicans were ranked No. 34 in the latest Louisiana High School Athletic Association power rankings, two notches below the No. 32 cutoff.

“We may have an opportunity if it presents itself, and if we would get it, that would be a step in the right direction for the program,” Thompson said.

The Pels took a step in the right direction last week with a doubleheader sweep over district rival Northeast with wins of 19-3 and 12-4 against the Vikings. Senior Greg Thomas, and sophomores Edmund Reveille and Peyton Olinde were standouts in the two games.

The Pels will graduate five seniors from this year’s roster. Along with Thomas, they will bid farewell to Jonte Smith, Harold Jones, Jaylen Ruffing and Brogan Amond.

Thompson expects 10 to 12 returness for next year’s roster.

“We’ve come a long way, as you always do in baseball over the course of a year,” he said. “We corrected mistakes on errors, and the pitchers have done a better job of now walking guys, plus the errors and other flaws have diminished.”

He plans to keep the Pelicans busy during the off-season, even though they will not compete in an area league, but he hopes to pair them with other programs during the summer.

“We will continue playing and working to iron out flaws and work out on batting in a less stressful environment,” Thompson said. “We’ll be looking to continue our program growing for next season.”