In character: PAPD looks to improve officer attitudes

Quinn Welsch

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

The Port Allen Police chief is hoping to rally and inspire his troops with the help of a department chaplain.

A familiar face at the Westgate Church on Court Street, pastor Alfred Moore, or “Al,” as he is known, is helping police officers in the city strengthen their character. And Chief Esdron Brown said the help is much needed.

In the words of President Abraham Lincoln: “Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man’s character, give him power.”

In this case, that power comes in the form of a badge.

Brown hopes that taking Moore on as chaplain will improve the all around personality traits of his police officers, both at work and in their personal lives.

“We’re looking to praise character over achievement. You can have a great record and a bad attitude,” Brown said.

Ideally, improving the character of the officers would help them to defuse situations, as opposed to escalating them, he said. It will also better equip them to handle people who have mental disorders, or people who might be hostile towards police officers.

“I think every police department has an issue with character and everybody can always improve,” he said.

For instance, an officer who uses their squad car to park in front of a grocery store rather than parking in a designated parking space can leave a bad impression on citizens.

“That’s a character issue,” Brown said. “That causes the public to think they get away with anything. It’s doing your best when no one is looking.”

Moore began work this month by introducing the first of 49 character traits in a group class. The first character trait was endurance. He will train small groups of officers with similar character-building exercises and work as a sort of counselor for officers.

“My part is really to support what the chief is wanting to do to support the community,” Moore said. “This is really the heart of the community; the police officers.”

Some residents interviewed in Port Allen said they think the city’s police officers behave professionally and do a good job.

“The only interaction I’ve had is whenever my grandmother has medical issues. They get there in record time,” said Doug Logsdon, a resident of about a year and a half. “I definitely think everyone can have moral improvements. Anyone who says they don’t aren’t being realistic with themselves.”

There aren’t a lot of complaints about the department, according to the chief, but they are still out there. Residents have expressed concerns with the city police department to the City Council a couple of times in recent memory.

“Everything starts with them,” Moore said. “If a person is sad or discontent, it sends a lot of signals when they head into the community.”

The training is an all around plus for the city, its residents and the police officers, he said.

Pictured above are Westgate Church Pastor Alfred Moore (left) will serve the Port Allen Police Department as a chaplain. The position will help improve the character and attitudes of police officers, said Port Allen Police Chief Esdron Brown, also pictured. Photo by Quinn Welsch/The West Side Journal