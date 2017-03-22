More charges for Addis-Plaquemine couple

Staff Report

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Louisiana State Police have made another arrest in the investigation of the deputy-involved shooting that occurred in Plaquemine on March 10. Kenyatta Kelly, of Plaquemine was arrested and booked into Iberville Parish jail on Friday, March 17, for possession of schedule I narcotics, distribution of schedule II narcotics, possession of controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile, criminal conspiracy and obstruction of justice. Kelly was shot in the elbow by an Iberville Sheriff Deputy on March 10 when Gregory Hardin failed to stop his vehicle at a traffic stop.

Hardin, of Addis, has also been charged with two counts of distribution of a schedule II narcotics and conspiracy. Hardin was arrested at the scene on March 10 and charged with possession of marijuana, two counts of assault with a vehicle, child endangerment and possession of controlled dangerous substances with a child.

Officials seized cocaine and crystal meth with an approximate street value of $8,000 during the investigation.