Charges dropped on teacher accused of false imprisonment, cruelty to juveniles

All charges have been dropped against Melissa Blank, a former Brusly Elementary teacher accused of false imprisonment, cruelty to juveniles and simple battery in February, according to the District Attorney’s office.

After carefully reviewing the case, none of the charges rose to the level of criminal conduct, Assistant District Attorney and felony prosecutor Tony Clayton said. The investigation included interviews with Superintendent Wes Watts and the students’ mother. The rights of the child were carefully juxtaposed with the conduct of the teacher, Clayton said.

“Although I would not have done it that way, it

does not rise to the level of exposing a teacher to jail time,” Clayton said.

To pursue the 15 counts of false imprisonment, would mean every teacher who holds a kid in class from recess could be faced with false imprisonment, Clayton said.

Blank is still employed by the West Baton Rouge Parish school district and was relocated to Lukeville Upper Elementary School in February. Watts described Blank as a great teacher with a spotless record.

“I want to thank all my family, friends, parents and co-workers who always remained faithful to me in spite of the media coverage. My friends have been steadfast in their loyalty and knowledge that in 15 years of teaching our children, I was innocent of these charges and the children I have taught are all close to my heart. From the beginning of this, I cooperated fully with the school and law enforcement and gave a full statement as to what happened. I have not commented earlier as my private attorney advised me to not try this matter in the press while this was ongoing and allow the process to work for me because he said an innocent person can get justice in our legal system. I am pleased that after a full review of all of the facts, the district attorney’s office has decided to drop these charges,” Blank said in a statement issued by her attorney.