Checkpoint and patrol results

Staff Report

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office conducted a DWI checkpoint and saturation patrols Sunday, August 5 in an effort to make the highways safer for the upcoming school year.

During the checkpoints and patrols, officers issued 13 seatbelt violations, 9 MVI violations, four administrative violations, two open containers, one fourth offense DWI and two possession of marijuana charges.

The checkpoint and patrols were sponsored by the LA Safety Highway Safety Commission.