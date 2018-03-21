Christmas begins in the Spring for Tassin Tree Farm

Honey, I started a tree farm

Bonnie Suggs

bsuggs123@yahoo.com

In 32 years of marriage, Janet and Mark Tassin may have never thought that they would be managing their own Christmas tree farm. But here it is, four years in and another spring planting of 150 2-year old Leyland Cypress trees is complete at the Tassin Tree Farm, adding to their hundreds. It all started when their children, Lindsey Tassin Brown and Emily Tassin were merely pre-schoolers and the family began the annual family tradition of going to a Christmas tree farm to pick out and chop down a fresh tree. Once upon a time there were a number of tree farms, just North of here, but as these tree farms closed, the Tassin family traveled even farther for their tradition. “It was just getting to be a long journey to get a tree. Then on our way home from our day trip, someone said why can’t we grow our own Christmas trees, says, Janet Tassin.” What may have seemed like a somewhat funny question, soon led to well, “Don’t you know a guy in East Feliciana that has some trees? Can’t we start growing and see what happens? We started off with 50 the first year to see if they would grow- they did! Then 75, then 100.”

Two Christmas’ ago was their first season of cutting Christmas trees. In 2017 the Tassins bought all the supplies and gave a donation to the students at Plaquemine High School welding for them to build an old-fashioned train for the kids to ride on. This December we may have 75 to 100 trees ready for cutting, states Mark Tassin.

How much time does it take to manage a Christmas tree? “In Brusly the soil type is medium and the trees prefer a sandier type soil and therefore the trees may not grow as fast as they would in some other area. Grass must be kept down around the trees. The trees must be trimmed twice a year. Fungicide must be sprayed on the trees every three weeks until it cools off or until usually October. Yearlings must be fertilized in March or after planting, Mark Tassin said.

A 2-year old yearling is planted into the ground and it will take at least another 3 years after planting for the tree to be a cutting size. This year, the Tassins had a 15 foot Christmas tree that a client had kept beautiful and redecorated for the Mardi Gras season.

Mark Tassin is an Assistant Vice-President of the Agriculture Center Program Leader to 4-H and will be retiring after 37 years of service.

Janet Tassin is a Coordinator for Work Ready You Adult Education for West Baton Rouge, Pointe Coupee Parish, Iberville and West Feliciana Parishes and is retiring after 33 years of service.

The Tassins will have more opportunity in retirement to enjoy their tree farm and who knows, perhaps they will expand it, but for now it’s a wonderful hobby that brings an added spirit of Christmas to their family as well as to the families that visit this farm.