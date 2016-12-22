Church at Addis Prison Ministry unites families during the holidays

Breanna Smith

Photo courtesy of the Church at Addis

As an inmate read a verse from Matthew 5:35 to a group he began to sob.

“For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in,” he read.

Christmas is not the same without family, a good meal and some presents. HOPE (Helping Open People’s Eyes) Ministries and the Church at Addis are ensuring just that for inmates of the Iberville Parish Jail and their children.

More than 35 children got to sit and talk with their parents over a meal and exchange gifts.

“It was a really big night. To me it epitomizes Christmas,” said Pastor Earnest Swanson, director of prison ministry at the Church at Addis.

Each year the church participates in the Angel Tree program, which matches church members with a child of a local inmate. The church members buy Christmas presents for the children based on their interests, in the name of their incarcerated parent and then deliver the gifts to the child.

The HOPE Ministries team at The Church at Addis leads a discipleship program in the prison. Men and women mentor inmates and lead them through a seve-week discipleship, or bible study, program.

“Jesus said to go and make disciples, and that’s what we do,” Swanson said.

Last year the church decided to add something special to the Angel Tree program and their prison ministry. They created a family night event for inmates involved in the HOPE Ministries program and their children to exchange gifts, share a meal and celebrate the Christmas season.

“The event was such a success last year that we’ve now made it an annual event,” Swanson said.

The HOPE ministries team set up a restaurant style venue at the prison and cooked a four-course meal. “We waited on them like they were at Mike Anderson’s,” Swanson said.

The gifts that the church provided were given to the inmates to present to their children. The children’s faces lit up as they received presents from their parents and parents beamed with pride as they received their program completion certificates Swanson said.

The family night event also included a ceremony for inmates to receive a completion certificate for the discipleship program led by HOPE Ministries. The program has seen the recidivism rate drop to 14 percent compared to the overall prison average of 84 percent Swanson said.

“When you change the way a dad is thinking and acting, it goes a long way,” he said.

The family night would not have been possible without the help and support of the administration, especially Warden Pete Edwards and Sheriff Brett Stassi, Swanson said. The program currently serves 15 to 25 inmates per discipleship class, but Edwards said he would like to see the program expand to 50 or 60 inmates at a time.

“The prison ministry itself has been doing an outstanding job,” Edwards said.

With the help of 12 volunteers the program could begin ministry in Point Coupee and East Baton Rouge Parish prisons soon Swanson said.

HOPE Ministries and The Church at Addis look forward to continuing their prison ministry and continuing to help make the season bright.