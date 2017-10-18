City Council votes no to tighten parking on Whitehead Blvd.

Resolution meant to protect oak trees, fails, 3-2

The Port Allen City Council shot down a resolution to prevent cars from parking along the servitude in Whitehead Boulevard, a road that is lined with old oak trees with deep roots.

Driving and parking along the servitude damages the roots of the trees, which some City Council members have called a “treasure” of the city. The resolution would have improved more signage along the roads to prevent illegal parking in the Oaks neighborhood.

At the meeting, Councilwoman Ray Helen Lawrence said that a resolution preventing illegal parking for Whitehead Boulevard was unfair to residents of other neighborhoods who don’t have the same protections against illegal parking. Parking laws should be followed, but they should be the responsibility of the police department, Lawrence said in a phone interview.

Declining to get into specifics, Lawrence evoked some of the racial division between the two sides of La. Hwy. 1. The resolution was ultimately voted down by City Council members Lawrence, Brandon Brown and Carey Williams.

“Just because people park illegally elsewhere, doesn’t’ mean we shouldn’t worry about it in my neighborhood,” said Whitehead Boulevard resident Douglas Smith during the meeting.

Smith, who brought the issue to the City Council’s attention, said he was disappointed by the vote and hopes to pursue the issue on a more “grassroots” level.

The trees are a major asset to the neighborhood, said Smith, an Oaks resident since 2013, originally from the New Orleans area. As a student at LSU, he witnessed the campus crackdown on tailgating under its oak trees because they recognized the trees’ value and beauty, he said.

LSU claims its approximately 1,200 oak trees on campus are worth about $50 million, which is about $42,000 per tree. By the same numbers, the approximately 40 oak trees on Whitehead Boulevard equate to nearly $1.7 million.

“If the median was a parking lot, it would be concrete,” Councilman Gary Hubble said. “Whether it be in Whitehead Boulevard or in any part of the city, we have a responsibility to keep those areas up. It’s better for property values. If you have trash and mud holes, that isn’t going to entice anyone to come here.”

Driving or parking over the root system damages the trees, he said.

Hubble and Councilman Hugh Riviere planned to establish a park throughout the length of the Oaks neighborhood with the aid of federal grant money almost two years ago, complete with benches and lighting. Plans have been put on hold though, Hubble said.

“The City Council’s subsequent 3-2 vote along racial lines was, to say the least, discouraging,” Smith said in an email after the meeting. “There is no room in Port Allen for that type of rhetoric and divisiveness.”

Regardless of the neighborhood, parking on the city’s servitude is illegal. However, residents and visitors of Port Allen often park in the median when space is limited.

The issue is especially bad during the annual Mardi Gras Parade and Fourth of July celebration, Riviere said.

Creating a specific resolution to address parking on Whitehead Boulevard could set a “precedent” for potentially every other street in the city, Councilman Brown said. Hubble agreed, saying it would create a “never-ending situation.”

“Theoretically, if you set up an ordinance for Whitehead, you are going to have set them up everywhere,” Hubble said.

Leaders ultimately declined to tighten the parking law.

“I don’t want meter maids writing tickets,” Smith said. “I just want some signs.”