City, Police Chief sued by former officer

Breanna Smith

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

A former Port Allen Police officer is suing Police Chief Esdron Brown and the city of Port Allen for violating his constitutional right to religious freedom, according to a federal lawsuit filed Friday.

Former Sgt. Patrick Marshall claims Brown threatened to fire or suspend him if he didn’t attend monthly counseling sessions with the department’s chaplain, pastor Alfred “Al” Moore. The lawsuit said Chief Brown openly voiced to officers throughout the department he wanted a “saved department.”

The “character training” is like any other training required within the department and is not affiliated with a religion, Brown said in an interview Monday. Moore will continue to teach officers character development despite the lawsuit, Brown said.

Moore became the Police Department Chaplain in March of 2017. Moore, the founder of Westgate Church in Port Allen, offered to teach a character development curriculum to officers as a service to the community and to save the city money, Brown said.

Each week Moore discusses an individual character trait, like integrity, loyalty, honesty or initiative. Officers who demonstrate particular character traits are awarded certificates for their service to the community.

“This is all done for the good of the public,” Brown said.

Marshall missed one of the mandatory meetings in October to care for a sick child. He was “written up” by Brown when he returned to work the next day, the suit said. The write-up included a suspension of his vehicle take-home privileges for 30 days, and he was required to attend four additional sessions with the chaplain, the suit said.

Marshall told Port Allen Mayor Richard Lee of the discipline and reported “that Chief Brown had created a hostile work environment for officers who were not aligned with the Chief’s religious views” the lawsuit said. Brown then told Marshall he did not have to attend the training. Instead, he was required to take anger management courses in Baton Rouge. The suit also noted Marshall’s previously approved Thanksgiving vacation was canceled shortly after the conversation with Brown.

The lawsuit also claims Marshall was passed over for promotions by less experienced officers because they attended the same church as Brown.

Marshall joined the Port Allen Police Department in July 2006 and was promoted from Corporal to Sergeant after Brown took office in 2013. Promotions have been given to several members of the department since he took office and none are affiliated with his religious views or friendships, Brown said.

“He just didn’t deserve a promotion,” Brown said.

Marshall resigned from the department in November 2017 “because of the continued and escalating conduct of Chief Brown” the lawsuit said.