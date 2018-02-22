City-wide celebration: Black History Month Parade

The 16th annual Edward J. Searcy Black History parade rolled through the streets of Port Allen Saturday, Feb. 17.The parade featured marching bands and dancers from Port Allen High School, Lee Magnet High School, Plaquemine High School, Bernard Terrace Elementary school, and others.

In 2014, the parade was named the Edward John Searcy Black History Parade to honor the prominent educator and civil rights leader from Port Allen, after he passed away on July 7, 2010.

Searcy was the president of the Greater West Baton Rouge Parish Improvement Association. He was active in promoting polling rights, education, and civil rights for all residents of West Baton Rouge. He led picket lines and staged sit-ins to encourage the employment of and equal access to service for blacks by local businesses and the government during the 1960s, ‘70s, and ‘80s. Scroll down for more pics.