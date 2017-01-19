Civil rights professor talks ‘restorative justice’ and equality at lecture

Quinn Welsch

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

If citizens want to achieve racial equality, they might start by focusing on the things they have in common with one another, according to Southern University law professor Angela A. Allen-Bell.

Reflecting on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s work and the struggle for equality in the ‘50s and ‘60s, Allen-Bell discussed the future of civil rights in America and in the Baton Rouge community during a lunchtime lecture on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the West Baton Rouge Museum. The lecture focused largely on “restorative justice,” which is described as the reconciliation between community members, victims and offenders to repair the harm caused by a crime.

Restorative justice, according to Allen-Bell, asks five questions:

1) Who has been hurt; 2) What do they need; 3) Whose obligation and responsibilities are these; 4) Who has a stake in this situation; and 5) What is the process that can involve the stakeholders in finding a solution?

“We don’t want to write a suspension and send the bully home because that’s not solving the problem,” Allen-Bell said. “You need to change the environment. If a solution is fastened by someone who is not a stakeholder, it is usually flawed.”

Restorative justice is a very underutilized system in the United States, she said. “We need to understand the pain that generates when someone in our society is harmed.”

Dr. King was frequently cited during the lecture for his understanding of the connection between all people.

“King believed we were all interconnected by just being part of the human family,” Allen-Bell said. “Whatever your experiences are, they will impact me, whether directly or indirectly.”

King also understood the significance of imagery and how it informed the opinions and reactions of others, she said. Through nonviolent imagery in the media, he was able to alter the popular narrative in newspapers and television.

Media remains the most accessible answer to changing the dominant narrative today, Allen-Bell said.

For instance, Allen-Bell cited studies that show how teachers can have negative attitudes of black and Hispanic children in the classroom. “The counter-narrative is sitting across the desk from them.”

“In a community, there are set of facts people will always believe,” she said. But social progress requires that one must always look further. “You must always search for the counter narrative.”

If any community is going to be successful, the two narratives need to be put on par with each other, she said.

The messages portrayed in such narratives are generally subconscious, creating implicit biases throughout the long term, she said.

After a summer that was rife with racial tension in the Baton Rouge area and across the country, Allen-Bell said it is important to remember to not indict anyone in an attempt to have a constructive conversation.

“None of these problems belong to one group,” she said.