Closure on Missouri Pacific RR Bridge

Staff report

The outside Northbound lane will be closed on the LA 1 Missouri Pacific RR Bridge from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Wednesday, August 15, 2018. The point of closure is 4.0 miles north of I-10. The lane closure is required to perform a routine bridge inspection.

This closure will allow vehicles 14-feet wide or smaller to pass through the construction zone. The road will be open for regular traffic.

LA DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution near the work zone and be on the lookout for crews and equipment.

Call (318) 561-5100 or (800) 542-3509 or 511 or visit www.511LA.org for additional information. Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website @ www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MYDOTD, the Way to Geaux Application for iPhone or Android devices, the DOTD Facebook page or the LA DOTD Twitter pages.