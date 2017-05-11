Coach Gibson highlights fundamentals and adversity in Pelicans spring drills

Staff Report

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

The pads and helmets are not in place until the August drills, but Don Gibson got his first look at how his Port Allen Pelican football team will look on the field this week.

Gibson led the Pelicans through the first day of practice drills for the spring session, which will last 10 days, beginning on Monday, May 8.

“The first day was good,” he said. “There was a learning curve that needed to happen, but the focus and attention was there. We just need to build up on that each day.”

The drills end Thursday, May 18, and culminate with a spring game on Monday, May 22.

The drills will involve the combination of fundamentals and adversity.

“The first thing we need to do is get better on the fundamental aspects and get through the discipline pat to make sure we know how to handle adversity,” Gibson said. “Part of what makes a great player is putting them through the test to see how they get through some adversity – something we will throw at them during the drills.

“It’s all about the adversity, and that’s something we’re going to push,” he said.

Another part of Gibson’s task in the spring drills will be transitioning the Pels to a new coaching system while also teaching the players what’s expected from them.

“There are a lot of moving parts. Even as we talk to the kids in school, it’s different because we’re watching them in action, doing the evaluation,” he said. “Right now, we’re trying to make sure we have all the pieces in place.”