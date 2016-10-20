Coalition meets to combat underage drinking

Photo by Terri Witt/The West Side Journal

James Haase, a local advocate for addicition recovery, speaks to an audience about underage drinking at the West Baton Rouge Community Center in Port Allen, Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Staff Report

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Community members and public officials gathered on Tuesday, Oct. 11, to discuss the dangers of underage drinking at the West Baton Rouge Community Center in Port Allen.

The meeting was the first of its kind to be establsihed through the Drug Free Communities grant award, said Vivian Gettys, the director of the prevention division at Capital Area Human Services.

The purpose of the meeting was to raise awareness about the impacts of udnerage substance abuse.

The even was attended by U.S. Congressman Garett Graves, Parish President Riley “Pee Wee” Berthelot, West Baton Rouge Parish Council Chairman Gary Spillman and School District Superintendent Wes Watts.

The DFC grant was awarded to the West Baton Rouge Healthy Community Coalition three years ago.

The coalition operates off of the yearly grant.