Cohn and Brusly Elementary break ground

After being postponed because of ice, rain and snow, the first two large-scale school facility projects broke ground this week. Superintendent Wes Watts, Cohn Elementary Principal Cassy Brou, the Cohn High Alumni Association, and parish and city officials dug shovels into the dirt at Cohn Elementary on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

“All of you have made this happen,” Watts said to the crowd gathered at the future site of the multi-purpose facility and Cohn high Memorial Park.

The new facility and administration space will improve campus safety and provide an area for indoor physeical education, Superintendent Wes Watts said. Despite the cold and wet weather, the project will be complete and ready for students to use the building in August, program director Earl Kern of Kern Consulting said.

“This man protects the taxpayer dollar better than anyone I know,” Watts said as he introduced Kern.

The Cohn Memorial Park will be located at the former Cohn High School site. The park is a collaborative effort of the Cohn High Alumni Association, the school board and architects. The state will provide a monument marker for the park. It will also include pavers that the alumni association can engrave as a fundraiser, Watts said.

The Brusly Elementary School addition broke ground after press on Wednesday, Jan. 31. The 7,319 square foot addition will serve as a multi-purpose and Head Start facility. Photos of the groundbreaking ceremony are available online at www.thewestsidejournal.com.

The additions are the first of ten large-scale projects scheduled to begin construction through 2019. These projects were given priority because they will eliminate the need for temporary, or “T” buildings, and will not disrupt the flow of school Watts said. Completion of both projects is scheduled for July.

Lukeville Upper Elementary additions and renovations are next in the pipeline, and will soon be issued to architects for design, Watts said.

The Cohn and Brusly Elementary are not the only projects to be postponed. A construction start date for the new Brusly High is to be determined as the district is in property negotiations with the Harry L. Laws company. The school district is seeking to acquire 25 acres of land adjacent to Brusly High, which is a part of the Cinclare property, Drew Maciasz of Harry L. Laws Company said.

Harry L. Laws Company is working with the school board to be as efficient as possible because this project involves funds from taxpayers, Maciasz said. The school district acquired Cinclare property for the construction of Brusly High School where it currently sits.

“We are agreeable to help, as we always have been,” Maciasz said.