Cohn, Brusly Elementary projects unveiled

Construction is scheduled to begin on the Brusly Elementary multipurpose facility and Cohn Elementary additions in December, according to David Mougeot Architects.

The Brusly Elementary School addition is a 7,319 square-foot facility with a $2.5 million budget. The multi-purpose facility will house Head Start classrooms, a conference room, time out room, reception area, break room and multi-purpose area with a stage.

The addition will eliminate the need for temporary, or “T” buildings, which are not cost efficient and have been a priority for the school board, School Superintendent Wes Watts said.

Both projects will give students more room for play and indoor PE.

“We need kids able to run and play,” Watts said. “School is school, but they need time to get their energy out as well.”

The Cohn Elementary project includes a new administration wing and a multi-purpose facility with a stage that will be used for indoor physical education. It will serve as a gymnasium for physical education but will not have basketball goals like students may be expecting, Principal Cassy Brou said.

“The teachers are excited about the space,” Cohn Elementary Principal Cassy Brou said. “And the students are so excited about

the gym.”

Currently school assemblies and award ceremonies are held in the cafeteria at Cohn Elementary. When it rains, students are unable to have P.E. outside and instead have indoor health lessons.

“It makes it hard to do things the right way,” Brou said.

The new multipurpose facility at Cohn will house a conference room that the school and community will benefit from, Watts said. Additions at both schools will provide more space for parking.

At Cohn, there is currently no conference center nor is there an area for parents to wait, which makes it difficult to have meetings with parents, especially since her office can only hold three people Brou said. The current administration building will become a

health and guidance center which will give parents easier access to the guidance counselor’s office and improve campus safety, Brou said.

The Cohn Elementary addition also includes a memorial park. The Cohn High Alumni Association has created a committee to help design some aspects of the park.

“This was our school and we want our thoughts implemented, but we aren’t architects,” alumni association member and Port Allen City Councilwoman Ray Helen Lawrence said.

The state will provide a monument marker for the former site of Cohn High School.

The projects at Brusly and Cohn Elementary are the first to be tackled because they are the least disruptive to the flow of school, Watts said.

Several other school projects are in the design phase, each with a different architect.