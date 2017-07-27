Coming full circle: Elizabeth Brantley named collections curator Of the West Baton Rouge Parish Museum

Breanna Smith

Elizabeth Brantley’s career in museums has come full circle with her return to the West Baton Rouge Museum as the new collections curator.

At 16, the Port Allen native began working at the museum as a Sunday gallery attendant. A couple of degrees and a few museums later, she’s back.

Brantley is the daughter of Toni Brantley, former volunteer director and publicist for the West Baton Rouge Museum. Elizabeth Brantley volunteered for the West Baton Rouge Museum and served on the board of the historical association while serving as the director and curator for the Iberville Museum.

She studied fashion and textiles at LSU and has worked in various internships while attending graduate school for history.

One of her favorite internships was with the Smithsonian Institution where she worked with the First Lady dress collection.

She worked directly with the collection, remembering fondly sewing rhinestones back onto First Lady Mamie Eisenhower’s famous pink gown.

Brantley also worked at the Magnolia Mound Plantation before spending 10 years at the National Scouting Museum in Texas.

“I got to a point where I was ready to come home,” she said.

Brantley hopes to bring her knowledge and love of fashion to the West Baton Rouge Museum’s collection she said.

“Fashion reflects a time period,” Brantley said. “At one time people made clothes from flour sacks, then in the 1920s women used fashion as a way of rebelling.”

She is currently working on researching more about the artifacts the museum currently owns, but hopes to grow the collection as well.

Brantley looks forward to working closely with exhibit curator Kathe Hambrick and others by finding artifacts for exhibits that support their research.

Craftwork such as sewing and quilting often stay within families, but she is hoping to work with local artists to build the collection while keeping it local, she said.