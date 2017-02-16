Committee for new school facilities to be announced

Breanna Smith

The West Baton Rouge Parish School Board unanimously approved Superintendent Wes Watts’ recommendations for the financial advisor handling the $90 million bond, a committee to score quotes from architects and the appointment of the program manager for the bond issue.

The School Board approved Watts’ recommendation of Jim Ryan of Governmental Consultants as the financial advisor and the appointment of Earl Kern of Kern Consulting as program director.

The School Board also unanimously approved Watts’ recommendation to form a committee to score requests from architects for the upcoming projects to improve schools in the parish. The committee consists of Tony Clayton, Grover Harrison, Katie Gunter, Jared Gibbs, Jeff Kershaw and himself.

The committee will review and score requests for quotes submitted by architects. The committee will then review those scores and prioritize which architects will get an interview, Watts said. After the interviewing process, the committee will recommend the architects they have chosen to the school board for final approval, Watts said.