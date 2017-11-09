Community grieves after Port Allen man murdered

Quinn Welsch

Port Allen Police detectives are investigating the city’s first homicide since 2014 after a man was found murdered in his home at the corner of 8th and Burbridge streets in the early hours of Thursday, Nov. 2.

Police found Fatrell Queen, 28, dead in his home after a neighbor called the police in response to gunshots fired in the early morning last Thursday, Port Allen Police Chief Esdron Brown said. Responding officers smelled gunpowder residue and entered the home where they found Queen dead in his closet.

Police are still searching for suspects in the shooting. No motive is known and officials have been reluctant to release information about the ongoing investigation.

Several dozen friends and family members attended a candlelight vigil in front of Hall Davis & Sons Funeral Services on Louisiana Avenue on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Those who knew Queen, or “Trell,” described him as a good person with a charming smile who had a large impact on his friends and family.

Though he had some trouble with police, he wasn’t a bad person, said Garrett Brown, a local pastor and NAACP Chapter President, whose sons grew up with Queen.

Queen’s trouble with the law began in 2014. He had been arrested for schedule I narcotics in the past, possession of marijuana and had a court date scheduled this month for charges on Schedule II and Schedule IV narcotics.

Pastors from local churches offered their services and condolences to Queen’s family who were present at the vigil. But many also expressed the need to protect the community from drug-related crimes and other future violence.

“We pray that Trell’s life not be in vain. If you look around, you see that Trell has brought this town together tonight,” Garrett Brown said to those at the vigil. “Let this be the last.”

Garrett Brown pointed to East Baton Rouge’s crime troubles as a warning. Other pastors encouraged families and parents in the community to keep an eye on their children, even when they’re grown.

“We’ve got to stick together. That’s our downfall with not coming together as a community,” said Marvin Dorsey at the vigil. “We have to make a decision what we do as a people.”

Port Allen Mayor Richard Lee, III, a former Baton Rouge Police officer, said that the city is doing everything it can to find a suspect. Lee said he met Queen personally when he came to his office for help with a water bill.

“It hurts for me to hear that someone took a young man’s life and they think they can get away with it,” Lee said. “The city is working hard on this. If anyone wants to give any info to me instead of the police, please do.”

Queen’s residence was bustling with police officers and squad cars in the days after his death.

Port Allen Police taped off the residence during their investigation of the shooting. The residence is not in a high-crime area though, according to the police chief.