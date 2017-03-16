Community leaders participate in “Leaders Against Litter” event

Staff Report

Keep WBR Beautiful

In an effort to educate and involve community leaders in the fight against litter in Louisiana, Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB) and 27 affiliates including Keep West Baton Rouge Beautiful participated in a statewide litter-a-thon on March 10 which ended with a press conference in Baton Rouge announcing the results.

Community leaders attended the third annual Leaders Against Litter event, hosted by Keep West Baton Rouge Parish Beautiful.

Leaders Against Litter is a signature event created by KLB and supported by Volunteer Louisiana that gives local leaders the opportunity to demonstrate their support for keeping Louisiana beautiful by leading the charge against litter in our community. Local government officials, business and community leaders joined Keep West Baton Rouge Parish Beautiful in support of West Baton Rouge Parish.

Leaders used litter grabbers and wore matching event T-shirts as part of the Team to” lead the way to a cleaner Louisiana.”

The leaders then collectively signed a Leaders Against Litter pledge confirming their commitment to speak up and spread the word that litter is not acceptable, to pick up litter whenever they see it, and to stand up and lead the way for a litter-free Louisiana.

The pledge board is now a traveling display appearing at different locations in which other leaders and citizens can sign the pledge, engaging even more individuals and extending the impact of Leaders Against Litter.

The Leaders Against Litter events kicked off the Great American Cleanup held in the months of March, April and May. Members of the community can become involved by contacting their local affiliate to learn about other upcoming events, volunteering opportunities and cleanups.