Conditional admission revoked for Addis attorney

Staff Report

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

An Addis attorney’s conditional admission to the practice of law in Louisiana was revoked by the Louisiana Supreme Court less than a year after it was granted. On Feb. 2 the Louisiana Supreme Court revoked Ivory Batiste’s conditional admission following a petition by the office of the disciplinary counsel, according to court documents.

The revocation was effective immediately. The revocation came less than a year after Batiste was admitted to the bar in Louisiana on March 17,2017. Batiste may not reapply for admission until he can “demonstrate at least a one-year period of sobriety and compliance with the terms and conditions of a contract with the judges and lawyers assistance program.”

Batiste said in a phone call he was unaware of the revocation and currently practices law in the state of California.