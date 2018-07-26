Congress, Secretary of State, School Board spot on Fall ballot

Staff Report

As qualifying for the November election closed Friday, July 20, interim Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced his plans to join the race despite his affirmation to “run the office, not run for office” when he took over earlier this year. He made the final decision to run at 4:15 p.m. Friday. Ardoin said he felt like it was the right thing to do and was encouraged by people around the state.

Ardoin, a Brusly native, is one of nine candidates in the race. Heather Cloud of Evangeline Parish, Gwen Collins-Greenup of Clinton, A.G. Crowe of Pearl River, Rick Edmonds of Baton Rouge, Renee Fontenot Free of Baton Rouge, Thomas J. Kennedy III of Metairie, Matt Moreau of Zachary and state Rep. Julie Stokes of Metairie will also be on the November 6 ballot. The Secretary of State is the only position that will appear on ballots statewide.

West Baton Rouge voters have three other positions on their ballot, U.S. representatives of the Second and Sixth Congressional districts and a School Board member to represent District Six. Congressman Cedric Richmond, who was elected to serve as the representative of the Second Congressional District in 2010, drew opponents Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste of New Orleans, Shawndra Rodriguez of Baton Rouge and Jesse Schmidt of Gretna.

Congressman Garret Graves, who has represented the Sixth Congressional District since 2015, drew opponents Justin Dewitt of Baton Rouge, Devin Graham of Gonzales and Andie Saizan of Springfield.

Rose Roche will vie for her spot on the School Board against Chareeka Grace and Landry Sprull Jr. Roche has served as the representative of district six for three and a half years.

“Over the next months, I will visit residents throughout the district, listening to concerns and hope to continue to be the voice of district VI,” Roche said.

If necessary, a runoff election will be held on Dec. 8. Early voting begins Oct. 23 and lasts through Oct. 30, except Sundays.