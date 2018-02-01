Cookie Season kick-off

Staff Report

The Mardi Gras season coincides with another staple season for South Louisiana: Cookie Season.

The annual Girl Scout Cookie Program launched in Southeast Louisiana when troops began accepting orders on Friday, Jan. 12.

Cookie season gives troops an opportunity to fund activities, contribute to their council’s ability to provide Girl Scouting in the community and learn valuable skills.For local troop 10163, this year’s cookie sale profits will go toward a trip to Louisiana Pottery to earn a pottery badge, troop leader Sumer Maney said.

Troop 10163 started four years ago with six girls at Brusly Elementary School and has grown to 20 members, most of whom attend Lukeville Upper Elementary.

“Each year that we

have sold cookies the better they are at it and that has to be my co-leaders and my favorite part,” Maney said. “They have really grown from their first year!”

Maney, along with her co-leaders Kristine Melancon and Tracy Pitre, and cookie mom Susan Allemand, begin cookie season with lessons on safety, entrepreneurship, and of course, cookies. During cookie season, the lessons focus on talking to customers, responsibility and money management.

“The Cookie program lets girls show the world their entrepreneurial spirit as key members of the world’s largest girl-led business,” Keenan Ruff, Director of Product Program for Girl Scouts Louisiana East said.

Maney said watching the girls of her troop act independently at booth sales and interact with customers is the best part of cookie season for her.

Local troops will begin selling the boxes of cookies for $5 each at booth locations on Friday, Feb. 3 and the sale will continue through Sunday, March 11.

This year’s line-up consists of nine cookie flavors: Thanks-a-lot, Caramel Delites, S’Mores, Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, Lemonades, Shortbread, Peanut Butter Sandwich and a gluten-free option, Trios.