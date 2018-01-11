Cottonport Bank adopts the Givens family for Christmas

Photo courtesy of Joni B LeRay

Charles Givens would like to extend special thanks to the CottonPort Bank in Brusly for adopting him and his family for Christmas this year. The tradition began three years ago when CottonPort Bank employees of the Brusly branch decided they would rather adopt a family for Christmas than exchange gifts with one another Vice President Joni Leray said. Adopted families are invited for a meal before opening presents under the tree. “It’s really special that we can all get together and do something for others from ourselves,” Leray said. .

