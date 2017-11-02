Council denies Court St. rezoning

Quinn Welsch

The West Baton Rouge Parish Council denied a request to rezone a chunk land on Court Street for hundreds of residential units on Thursday, Oct. 26.

The meeting, stretching two hours long, brought a number of concerned citizens to the chambers to speak out against the development. About a dozen of them addressed their concerns to Parish Council members.

Among their top concerns, residents cited a lack of transportation and drainage infrastructure in the area to support the new development

“If we’re going to have growth in this parish, it has to be responsible growth,” said Robin Fontain, a resident of Suggs Road, located just north of the proposed 200-acre property.

Developers for Noland-McKay WBR, LLC were hoping to see 100 acres of the land rezoned for more than 500 residential homes. The first phase of the development would include 340 homes and 190 in the second phase, developers told Parish Council members on Thursday night.

A majority of the homes would have been built on 50-foot lots, which was a point of contention, in addition to the drainage and traffic issues. The developers were seeking a Planned Unit Development, o PUD, district, which requires a majority of the lots to be “70-feet wide or greater.”

“I won’t support this because I don’t believe in the concept,” said Councilman Phil Porto, who’s district encomapsses the property. “Fifty-foot lots don’t appeal to me in anyway, shape or form.”

Council Chair Gary Spillman, Councilman Barry Hugghins and Councilman Edward Robertson were also vocal about their concerns.

The first phase of development could bring as many as 1,000 additional cars to Court Street, requiring additional lanes on the road, Hugghins said.

“Where is the money going to come from? The state is broke,” he said.

But the conversation wasn’t entirely one sided. The concept for the new development had issues, but it wasn’t without merit, Councilman Chris Kershaw said.

The request brought to the Parish Council was a rezoning request, Kershaw reminded council members, not a concrete plan.

“We aren’t there yet,” Kershaw said. “I’m going to stand up for what I think is a good project in theory.”

Kershaw was not alone. Parish President Riley “Pee Wee” Berthelot also spoke favorably of the project, saying that the new development would benefit the parish north of the Intracoastal.

The same developers, Noland-McKay, are selling 15 lots per month in Sugar Mill in his hometown of Addis, Berthelot said. “They know the market,” he said.

“Everyone is always thinking of the worst scenario. They are going to do a drainage study,” he said.

The 50-foot lots planned for the property wouldn’t be any different from the existing lots in the city of Port Allen, which the property borders, Berthelot added.

The city has had its eye on annexing the property for more than a year.

The company could build additional infrastructure if needed, Noland-McKay manager Dennis Carlin said before a forum was opened to the public.

The developers’ attempt to rezone first and plan later was also an issue for Councilman Spillman, who said the process was backwards.

The Parish Council ultimately heeded the advice of the Parish Planning and Zoning Committee recommendation to deny the rezoning request. A motion to deny the rezoning request was approved, with Councilman Kershaw, Councilman Kirk Allain and Councilwoman Naomi Fair voting against.