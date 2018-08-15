Council denies rezoning request due to small lot sizes, desire for ‘smart growth’

Breanna Smith

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Bigger is better for development, according to the West Baton Rouge Council. The council denied a rezoning request for a proposed neighborhood in a 5-3 vote at the Thursday, Aug. 9 Council meeting. Councilmembers Chris “Fish” Kershaw, Kirk Allain and Charlene Gordon voted to approve the request. Councilwoman Naomi Fair abstained.

Nolan-McKay developers presented a planned unit development (PUD) for just over 200 acres on Court Street in Port Allen. The property is currently zoned as agricultural. While most council members agreed the spaces best use is for residential development, the council denied the rezoning request because of the proposed neighborhood’s proportion of 50-foot lot sizes.

In October 2017, the same developers were denied a rezoning request in a 6-3 vote for a similar proposal. Council members unanimously approved a new PUD ordinance, which eliminated 45-foot lots, increased the percentage of 50 and 60-foot lots and decreased the portion of 70-foot or larger lots. Nolan-McKay changed their proposal to fit the new PUD ordinance and eliminated apartments from their plan, but neither proved enough to get a stamp of approval from the council.

“I hope I didn’t give anybody an indication that I really supported this because I supported the change in the ordinance, because I don’t support this,” Councilman Phil Porto said. “I don’t support that many 50-foot lots. I just do not like that.”

The proposed neighborhood had mostly 50 and 60-foot lots with a few 70-foot lots and potential for 80-foot lots depending on the market. Porto said he prefers lots with about half an acre or minimum of 100-foot lots. West Palms, a nearby subdivision, has 85-foot lots and is full, Chairman Gary Spillman noted.

“I’d be willing to work and tweak to get some larger lots, not necessarily 100-foot,” Spillman said. “I would love to have 70, 80 and 90-foot lots on that piece of property.”

Spillman ultimately voted following the Planning and Zoning Commission’s recommendation to deny the rezoning request.

More houses mean more commercial growth to keep people on this side of the river, Councilman Kershaw, who made the motion to approve the rezoning request, said. Lifelong Port Allen resident Raymond Loupe told the council businesses along La. 1 would appreciate the rooftops. Other residents voiced concerns regarding drainage, sewage, water and traffic.

In response, developers and engineers pointed to the proposed use of an independent sewer treatment plant and acknowledged the need for improvements to area drainage. A traffic study not yet approved by DOTD found the development would put Court Street at less than half of its capacity during peak evening hours, as it is currently at 23 percent capacity between 4:45 and 5:45 p.m.

Councilman Kershaw expressed concern that continued denial of development proposals will send a message that the parish is “not open for business.” The parish averages between eight and 10 rezoning approvals and two denials each year, according to Director of Public Works Kevin Durbin. In 2017, the Council approved seven rezoning requests and denied five. The council averages between one and two major subdivision approvals each year, Durbin said.

The most recent memorable zoning denials have been more related to hardships on infrastructure like roads and utilities.

Nolan-McKay has owned the roughly 200-acre property for more than a decade waiting for the right conditions. The project would take at least another 10 years to complete. As population inches up in the parish, it’s creeping down in the city limits.

Since 2010, Port Allen has seen a population decline of about three percent, while the parish population has increased by more than 10 percent. The neighborhood would be an excellent opportunity for the school district and surrounding businesses, Councilman Kershaw said. Councilman Allain reiterated Kershaw’s arguments, adding that the development would be good for the city.

Not in those lot sizes, Councilman Porto said. A majority of the council agreed.