Council, Justice for Fatrell urge Police Chief to seek help

Breanna Smith

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

The Port Allen City Council asked Police Chief Esdron Brown to request the assistance of State Police in the investigation of Fatrell Queen’s murder. The council approved the resolution unanimously, besides the absence of Councilman Carey Williams. However, the resolution does not legally require Chief Brown to seek outside help in the investigation.

Queen was found dead in his home in November 2017 and family members worry negligence and poor investigation practices within the Port Allen Police Department have been obstacles in solving his murder. Murder investigations take time, Police Chief Brown said.

“This is the only unsolved murder we have here,” Tara Snearl, Queen’s mother, said. “I don’t understand, what’s the problem with getting some assistance?”

State Police and the FBI have assisted in processing evidence in the case, as State Police have the only crime lab in Louisiana.

“They’re already doing everything they can for us,” Chief Brown said.

Councilmembers urged Chief Brown to seek outside help, but it is ultimately his decision. The council can ask whatever it would like, but it is within the statutory powers of Chief Brown to say yes or no to that request, town attorney Evan Alvarez explained.

“The Chief is the chief officer in the department, so this is his responsibility,” Mayor Richard Lee said.

A fresh set of eyes on the case couldn’t hurt the situation, Councilman Brandon Brown said.