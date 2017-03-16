Court St. sewer line under repair

Quinn Welsch

The city of Port Allen shut down Court Street near La. Hwy. 1 to repair a major sewer artery that connects to much of the city.

The repairs shut down the intersection near Court Street and Alexander Drive on March 6. They are expected to be finished this week, weather pending.

The asphalt was removed from the intersection, leaving a large hole where city workers were able to access the pipe.

The old 18-inch line had begun to cave in over time and had a partial rupture, which was causing a cavity around the pipe, the city’s Chief Administrative Officer Adrian Genre said.

“That’s the main crossing from the railroad lift station,” he said. “That was causing a lot of backups on the east side of La. 1.”

The new sewer line should help improve the overall flow throughout the city, Genre said.

“When sewer water rushes through it creates a vacuum. It could create a sinkhole,” said wastewater supervisor Chad Doucet. “This could have been bad.”

There are sewer issues throughout the city due to the aging infrastructure, Doucet said.

“That ground was starting to slowly, slowly give way,” Genre said.

The repair project was budgeted for $118,000, he said