Couyons expanding: ‘We have been fortunate to grow…’

Breanna Smith

bresmith143@gmail.com

Couyons barbeque in Port Allen is expanding its catering kitchen and will begin shipping its famous meats and sauces around October, owner Paul Mladenka said.

The new kitchen, currently under construction on site, will allow two teams to work simultaneously; one for the restaurant’s catering and one for the restaurant itself.

As development and growth continues on the West Side, so does business, Mladenka said. Couyons does a tremendous amount of catering for the local industry, sometimes serving 2,000 plates at a time for several weekends in a row, he said.

“We have been fortunate to grow with the area,” he said. “Hopefully this new prep and catering kitchen will make us more efficient at the restaurant as far as getting the plate to the customer.”

Couyons celebrated its eighth year on the West Side.

Pictured above are Paul and Michael Mladenka.