Crash on La. 415 kills young girl

Staff Report

A 4-year-old child was killed on Wednesday afternoon in West Baton Rouge Parish near the border of Pointe Coupee Parish, according to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

Brittany Hill, 26, of New Roads, was driving home from the dentist with her daughter My’lajia Carter, when she ran off the road near La. Hwy. 415 and Arbroth Road, near Pointe Coupee, according to WBRSO traffic director Lt. Ken Albarez.

Hill was reportedly driving northbound in a 2003 Chevy Impala when she ran off the road to the right, Albarez said. She tried to pull the wheel back to the left and crossed back over the road, sending her through a ditch and into someone’s yard where she hit a tree, also causing her vehicle to spin around.

Neither Hill nor her daughter were wearing seatbelts, Albarez said. The girl was sent through the vehicle’s window upon impact, Albarez said.

The girl and her mother were airlifted to the hospital shortly after. My’lajia Carter was pronounced dead at the hospital. Hill had no serious injuries. She was cited with careless operation, driving on a suspended license and no child restraints.

Police determined that Hill was speeding over the 55 mph limit on the road.

Hill stated to police that she was trying to dodge a buzzard in the road when she swerved into the ditch. A blood sample was taken from her, but police do not suspect alcohol or drugs were a factor.

The Sheriff’s Office stressed the importance of wearing seatbelts and having proper vehicle restraints available for children.

“State Police give them to you if you don’t have the means to get one,” Albarez said. “If you’re a resident of West Baton Rouge and you live here and we determine you can’t afford safety belts, we will make arrangements.”