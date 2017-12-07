Crash near Erwinville kills one

Staff Report

A single vehicle crash near Erwinville took the life of 64-year-old Billy Bookman, of Opelousas, on Sunday, Dec. 3, at 4:30 p.m., according to the Louisiana State Police.

State Police troopers revealed that the crash occured as Bookman was traveling eastbound on 190 in a 2003 Jaguar S-Type. For reasons still under investigation, the Jaguar ran off the roadway to the right and struck several trees, police said.

Bookman was unrestrained at the time of the crash and suffered fatal injuries as a result, police said. Impairment is unknown at this time, but a toxicology sample was taken from Bookman to be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists that all occupants in a vehicle must be restrained, regardless of seating position. While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained, police said.