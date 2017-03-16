Crash on U.S. 190 kills one

Staff Report

A fatal head-on collision occurred on U.S. Hwy. 190 west of La. Hwy. 413 at about 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, according to Louisiana State Police.

Twenty-one year old Landon M. Giordano of Lakeland, was traveling westbound in the left lane driving a 2007 Ford Focus when he crossed the centerline. Giordano collided head-on with a 2017 Jeep Cherokee driven by 24 year-old Laten Seymour, of Pride, traveling eastbound in the left lane.

Giordano was not restrained at the time of the crash and suffered fatal injuries as a result. Seymour was properly restrained and suffered moderate injuries according to authorities.

Intoxication is not known at this time, but samples were taken from each driver and submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

This crash came hours after a fatal one-car crash in Gonzales in which the driver was unrestrained.